The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, yesterday, vowed to commence arrests and prosecution of motorists, who make phone calls while driving. FRSC said it had observed with dismay, the rampant use of phone by motorists while driving on the road.







The Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, who made this disclosure, said the corps had noticed a rising disregard of traffic and safety regulations, which forbid use of phone behind wheels.







According to him, traffic laws are for the safety of all road users and efforts should be made by all motorists to only do those things that can make them stay alive.









“We have noticed rising rate of infractions in phoning or use of phone while driving, non-use of seatbelt, rickety vehicles that are not road worthy, lane shunting and general irresponsible driving culture.







“The National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 section 166 (1) on Use of Communication devices while driving states that no driver of a vehicle shall whilst the vehicle is in motion receive or make a telephone call in any form. It also states that an instructor shall not make or receive telephone call in any form while supervising a learner undertaking driving lessons.







“The regulations further state that a telephone call shall include: Sending or receiving oral or written messages; sending or receiving facsimile documents; sending or receiving still or moving images; accessing, surfing or browsing the Internet.







“The above traffic regulations are for our good. We have lost so many drivers and other innocent people due to distraction the use of phone caused them while on the road. Peace-loving, responsible Lagosians and road users are also passing through a lot of pains due to the actions of these few who will not obey simple regulations to keep themselves alive.







“The command cannot watch and allow these illegality to strive in a decent environment like ours, especially as we enter the peak period of the year. All Lagos State commands of the corps have been given the mandate to nip these recklessness in the bud by getting all forms of road misconduct apprehended,” he stated.

