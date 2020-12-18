A tanker, fully loaded with petroleum product, exploded on Friday near Total filling station in Iyagankun area of Ibadan, setting shops and a car on fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (MAN) gathered that the tanker, while trying to maneuver in the area, fell into a ditch and leaked its content inside a nearby river.

NAN reports that the tanker exploded and spread fire to some furniture shops, auto shops and some buildings in the area.

NAN reports that fire fighters were on ground battling to put off the fire while the level of casualties cannot be ascertained yet.

The situation led to serious traffic gridlock in the area with men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) working hard to ease the gridlock.

Speaking to NAN, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, said a furniture shop, other shops and a car got burnt in the incident, but said no life was lost.

NAN reports that the Total filling station in the area was not affected by the fire.

