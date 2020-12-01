Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing over N2bn fraud and money laundering charges has been arrested in Niger Republic after jumping bail, PR Nigeria reports.

The publication further reports that Maina was arrested Monday evening by the operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service in collaboration with Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The arrest, according to reports, was made possible due to an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between Nigeria and the Nigeer Republic.

Maina who is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion was previously granted bail after Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume stood in for him as a surety.

Suddenly, Maina went incommunicado. He was absent at his court sitting which held on September 29, 2020.

Last, week, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang declared that Maina was going to be tried in absentia. Also, since Senator Ndume who stood in as surety for the fugitive failed to produce him in court, Justice Abang ordered Ndume’s arrest and he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility in the FCT. Ndume was bailed last week Friday.

However, after EFCC operatives learnt of Maina’s escape to Niger they swiftly moved to work with the country’s security forces to effect his arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...