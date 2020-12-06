(L-R) Alaba Ultimate, Funsho Adeolu, Abiola Adebayo and Nkechi Blessing during the launch of Nairamillion Lottery in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

A New betting platform, Naira Million have officially unveiled Nollywood stars, Antar Laniyan, Nkechi Blessing, Funsho Adeolu, Abiola Adebayo, Kunle Afod, Alaba Ultimate, Kemi Korede and Abimbola Kazeem aka Jigan Baba Oja as brand ambassadors.

At the unveiling and official launch of the lottery platform which held in Ikeja, Lagos recently, Abiodun Olarenwaju, the CEO and founder, Naira Million, stated that he is set to redefine the industry with the platform. “We want to redefine the industry and make people play the game responsibly. What’s unique about the platform is that it makes lottery accessible to everybody,” he said.

The visibly excited ambassadors also shared their joy about the new endorsement.



“It is a new platform that will change the lives of so many people and make them more successful, and I am happy to be part of it.” veteran actor, Funsho Adeolu enthused.

For actress Nkechi Blessing, seeing her numerous fans become millionaires through the gaming company will bring joy to her. “This platform is going to enable my fans to make money and become millionaires. And I’m always passionate about anything that has to do with my fans” she stated.

Singer and actor, Alaba Ultimate on his part said signing a deal with the gaming outfit is a blessing, which he is ready to transfer to his fans.

Also, for actress Abiola Adebayo, the brand is special because it’s an avenue to bless many Nigerians. “I love the fact that somebody can wake up one day and become a millionaire,” she said.

