The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has approved the promotion of 27 academic staff to professorial cadre in the institution. The decision was reached at the institution’s council meeting and was confirmed by the Registrar, Prof. Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The newly promoted professors are: Dr Fakoyede Segun Bamidele, Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension; Dr Bolanle Tajudeen Opoola- Department of Linguistics; Dr Olubukola Olugasa-Faculty of Law; Dr Olusola Atilade Adeeyo- Department of Anatomy; Dr Isaac Ayodele Olatunji – Department of Estate Management; Dr Gbenga Olumayede – Department of Industrial Chemistry; and Dr Modupe Orunmuyi – Department of Animal Production and Health.

Others are Dr Musiliu Oluseun – Faculty of Pharmacy; Dr A. O. Olaniyan – Department of Political Science; Dr Dosu Malomo – Department of Industrial Chemistry and Dr A.A Fajinmi – Department of Crop Science.

Those promoted to reader cadre otherwise known as Associate Professor are: Dr. Matthew Arowolo – Department of Mechatronics Engineering; Dr Jonathan Mbachaga – Department of Theatre and Media Arts; Dr Folasayo Fayose – Department of Agric. & Bio-resources Engineering; Dr Chika Asogwa – Department of Mass Communication; Dr Habibat Adubiaro – Department of Industrial Chemistry; Dr Adegoke Tirimisiyu – Department of Criminology and Security Studies.

Others are Dr Oyebamiji Oketayo – Department of Physics; Dr O. E. Abolarin – Department of Mathematics; Dr Oyedokun-Alli Wasiu Ademola – Department of English and Literary Studies; Dr Omodele Ibraheem – Department of Biochemistry; Dr Bolupe Awe – Department of Educational Management; Dr Oyelaran Ajani – Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Jonathan Amassoma – Department of Economics; Dr Opeyemi Enoch – Department of Mathematics; Dr Taofiq Nasir – Department of Theatre and Media Arts and Dr Olorunwa Omofunmi – Department of Agricultural and Bio-resources Engineering.

