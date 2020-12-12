By Kunle Akinrinade

A botched genital mutilation of two young girls is causing bickering between a retired public servant, Mrs. Adenike Otubogun, and her daughter’s in-laws.

Mrs. Otubogun, an indigene of Ekiti State urged security agencies to save her from her daughter’s in-laws, who allegedly picked on her for foiling genital mutilation of her granddaughters.

“My alleged offence is that I was habouring and shielding my daughter, Bukola Opara, who they claimed had refused to produce her children, Chidinma and Chioma for circumcision, as demanded by her husband’s family tradition.’’

She explained that at a point, the mother of her son-in-law sent a delegation, among them, a local priest to her daughter’s residence in Lagos State, to forcibly take her grandchildren to the village for circumcision, but they were resisted.

“Following this, my daughter and her children had to move out of their residence for safety of their lives, but our in-laws have since remained resolute in their search for my daughter and her children. “

Mrs. Otubogun added: ‘’They( daughter’s in-laws) have vowed to make life miserable for me, my daughter, and her children if we refused to comply with their request that Chidinma and Chioma be circumcised.