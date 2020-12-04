American rapper, G Herbo has reportedly surrendered to authorities after being charged with fraud.

The rapper whose legal name is Herbert Wright III is among several individuals who are facing federal charges of conspiracy and accused of conducting a multi-year, million-dollar fraud scheme, according to a 14-count indictment that was filed in September and made public Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say Herbo and his crew used stolen IDs and credit card information, possibly obtained through the “dark web,” to make extravagant purchases over the last few years. These included trips on private jets, limo services, high-end car rentals, a Jamaican vacation, illegally charged trips across the country, and two designer puppies, totaling about $1.5 million.

According to the Tribune reports, the latest instance of alleged fraud occurred in early September when one of the defendants used fake information to purchase a hotel room in downtown Chicago, where Strong and others stayed.

Strong, who is also charged with wire fraud, is the suspected ringleader of the scheme. He was reportedly arrested in Chicago back in September.

South Side rapper, Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams reportedly turned himself on Nov. 24, and was granted bond.

According to documents from the Department of Justice for the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, which were obtained by XXL, G Herbo, 25, self-surrendered in the Central District of California on Thursday. All defendants are to appear in court in Springfield, Mass. on Dec. 7.

