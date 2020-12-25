SOURCE: Budweiser’s Twitter handle.

After 20 years, one club, 644 goals, the most goals scored for one club, Budweiser has personalised bottles for the 160 goalkeepers Messi scored against.

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon are some of the goaltenders that got bottles.

The record-breaking 644th goal was Messi’s 65th-minute strike against Valladolid in his 749th outing for Barcelona.

Pele had held the record at 643 goals until that game of Tuesday, December 22, when Pedri’s backheel to Messi left four defenders helpless and keeper Masip’s twisting fruitless.

Some statements buy Budweiser celebrating the feat include: “We’ll never see another like him”, “Kings aren’t made overnight”, “The Messi mentality”, “644 goals = 644 moments of Messi magic”;

“And yes, we’ve created a custom bottle for every single goal to send to the keepers to toast their part in history. Kings recognise Kings.

“What makes 644 even more special? The fact @leomessi scored against the best keepers in the world to break the record.”

Below is a video of Messi and the bottles as seen on Budweiser’s Instagram account:

