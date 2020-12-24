Our Reporter

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has signed into law the state’s 2021 budget, amounting to N177.9 billion after the approval of the state assembly.

Ganduje had presented over N147.9 billion budget estimates before the assembly for approval on October 27th and the assembly had after deliberations, increased it to N177.9 billion.

The governor, while signing the budget tagged ‘Budget of Reality’, praised the assembly for doing everything possible to approve the budget within a short time.

He also hailed the lawmakers for organising public hearings aimed at getting the views of the people on their needs.

Ganduje said the approved budget will focus on the provision of quality education, good health infrastructure and other developmental projects.

He pointed out that the budget is lower than that of 2020 due to the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not the size of the budget that matters to us, but to be able to achieve 90 per cent implementation.”

Presenting the approved budget, the Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari said public inputs were obtained through the public hearing which assisted the house in approving the proposed estimate.

He gave the assurance that the assembly would support the executive arm to move the state forward.