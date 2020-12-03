From Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Government yesterday reacted to a statement by the Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which announced its withdrawal from the local government election scheduled for January 16.

The governor described the group as a movement that lacks a legal platform to contest an election.

“The disgruntled Kwankwasiyya movement’s claims to have withdrawn from the coming local government election is nothing but a face saving scheme, considering that it has no platform to partake in the poll,” he said.

Ganduje, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the movement’s decision to boycott the election was to reassure its gullible members that it was still relevant.

He said since the movement is not a political party and the PDP faction it belongs to is not recognised by the national headquarters of the party, there is no way it can participate in any election.