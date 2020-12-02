File photo of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje has visited his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum over the recent killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Koshebe community

Speaking on Wednesday at the council chamber of the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri, Ganduje promised to adopt more orphans of insurgency from the state.

According to Ganduje, the Kano state government has been following with keen interest the happenings in Borno state.

“That is why a long time ago we decided to visit IDPs and also provided palliatives and we even went to the extent of taking some of your orphans to our state and established a school for them and we are educating them even up to university level free of charge,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ministry Approves Nigeria’s Hosting Of Africa U-18 Girls Volleyball Championship

Governor Ganduje also reiterated the Kano government’s commitment to adopting more children, adding that “We are ready to take more of such children because your children are our children and we believe there is no way you can handle this matter effectively especially that it is increasing almost on a daily basis.”

On his part, Governor Zulum thanked Kano State Government for the brotherhood spirit and called for more collaboration among the two states.

Already, the Kano State Government is already in the custody of at least 100 orphans from Borno.

The orphans have been enrolled in schools with the Kano state government responsible for their welfare.