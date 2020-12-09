Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila(middle) and others at the launch.

By Theodore Opara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has assured PAN Nigeria Limited of legislative support.

He made the pledge while launching PAN’s new products on Sunday during the grand finale of the 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament held at the Keffi Polo Ranch, Nasarawa State.

Gbajabiamila applauded Ahmed Aliyu Wadada-led PAN Nigeria Limited’s drive to improve and expand its products, assured the automobile assembler of legislative support.

“It is my singular honour on this day to launch these products. Good enough, you continue to expand your products and it is difficult to track how many products you have now,” Gbajabiamila said.

“I’m impressed with what I have seen and heard and that is why I feel very privileged to launch this product.

“We’re all for localisation, local content and indigenising our own products because it has a lot of gratification for the local economy.

“We here to support you and whatever legislative backing you need, you’ll have it.”

The vehicles include the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, Higer H6C 19-seater bus, Higer Ambulance, SUVs, Utility Pick-ups and others.

They can be optimally used for mass transit, and ambulance services.

In addition to having spacious legs and headroom, the buses are equipped with USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants, park-assist, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD Display.

The Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicone resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, among others.

Earlier, the chairman of the PAN Nigeria Limited, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, said the choice of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for the commissioning of the PAN’s new products was in tandem with the Speaker’s belief in Nigeria’s project.

“The automotive policy that is yet to be fully made public may not be brought to bear without being backed by the law.

“And today, nobody can’t separate you from the law. I know for a fact that you believe in Nigeria and you’re committed to the project called Nigeria.

“So, it is your utmost desire and commitment to see that Nigeria transforms from assembly environment to manufacturing environment and the only way that can be done is to support assembly plants, and PAN is the number assembly plant in Nigeria.

“So, for you to launch these products is in tandem with your belief and commitment to Nigeria’s project,” Wadada said.

Vanguard News Nigeria