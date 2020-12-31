Tony Akowe, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has asked Nigerians to use the experience and challenges of the year 2020 to work for a better 2021, saying they must keep hope alive.

In his new year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said despite the challenges of the year 2020, the new year holds a lot of positives for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence the need for the citizens to remain positive.

Gbajabiamila also called for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, saying “we have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours.

“It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history.

“In this New Year, let’s remain resolute and determined in our nationhood. Yes, we may be going through challenges as a nation, but with our collective determination, we shall overcome.”