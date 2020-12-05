Olushola Victor

IF you are looking for one of the most eligible bachelors in Lagos, co-founder, Red For Africa, Adebola Williams’ name should be mentioned. Through sheer hard work and networking, he has written his name in the history of Nigerian media. But despite his apparent success, something has been missing in his life – a wife, and this became a source of concern for family and close friends.

A day many friends of Williams have been waiting for finally came few days ago when he proposed to his girlfriend, Kehinde Daniel, daughter of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

When the proposal photos surfaced online, people first wondered who the mystery lady could be. Kehinde, who works with KPMG as an analyst, lives a quiet life despite being a top politician’s daughter.

Singer, Omawumi, was the first to announce the good news on her timeline by sharing visuals of Debola, who went on one knee on a boat to pop the question to Kehinde with a placard that read “Marry me.”

Now that Williams has the taken the bold step to spend rest of his life with Kehinde, all eyes will shift to Chude Jideonwo to follow suit. The two are long-time friends and business partners.