GDM Group, a marketing solutions company, has appointed Omolabake Yussuff as its new Managing Director, the first woman to hold the position.

Yussuff who is the former Chief Operating Officer takes over from Victor Afolabi, founder of GDM Group who doubled as the Managing Director. Her appointment takes effect from December 1, 2020.

GDM Group specialises in providing commercial supply chain and retail solutions for businesses. Its subsidiaries are GDM Consult, Greymedia, Retailar, Pavoreal Distribution, and Greymedia Communications.

Omolabake is a strategic marketing professional whose specialisation cuts across sales and distribution strategy, marketing and strategic analysis, brand management, global marketing, customer insight and business development. She is also a well-grounded expert at creating game-changing strategies.

Her high-targeted performance, result oriented approach and business development acumen have endeared her to greater heights and positions across the group. She has worked with great brands like Unilever, Reckitt Benkiser, Nestle, Danone, Godrej and Diageo.

Due to her outstanding performance and contribution to the company’s growth in GDM Direct, between 2010- 2018 she wore the hats of a Client Service Executive, Project Lead, Project Manager, Senior Manager, Head of Project Department, General Manager and finally Chief Operating officer in May 2019.

During the period, the group was honoured with several business awards courtesy of the contributions of her and her team. Some of the awards include: Nigeria Media Award 2015 (Most Innovative Experiential Marketing Of The Year), Marketing Edge Awards 2016 (Outstanding Experiential Marketing Agency), Nigeria Brand Award 2016 (Most Innovative And Impactful Experiential Marketing Agency Of The Year), Marketing Edge Awards 2017 (Outstanding Experiential Marketing Agency), EXMAN 2017 Awards (Best Experiential execution Digital, Consumer Activation, Most outstanding agency), EXMAN 2019 Awards (Best Merchandizing Solutions), EXMAN 2019 Awards (Best use of props in an event), EXMAN2019 Awards(Best Merchandizing Solutions Modern Trade & Open market), Marketing Edge Awards 2020 (Most Outstanding Experiential Marketing Agency of the decade).

Her other career stints include Taijo Limited, Industrial and General Insurance Company (IGI).

She is a source of motivation and inspiration to many and most especially women in the organization, as she has shown that women can achieve great heights and break glass ceiling by sheer will and determination using hard and smart work to achieve set goals.

With a Bachelor degree in Mass communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University and MBA from the University of Southwales, she is a goal achiever and a team player. Her relentless attitude made her attain more qualifications, exposure and knowledge in management as she embarked on certifications with the Pan Atlantic University on Effective Project Management and Effective Business Presentation Skills in Regenesy Business School. She is also a member of the Certified Marketing Communication Institute of Nigeria (CMCIN) and Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON).

GDM has been in operation for 11 years, evolving from a below the line field agency to a full fledged data collection and marketing innovation firm, delivering mandates for brands and companies by leveraging technology and the people power, the company’s operations span Nigeria with presence in 36 states and F.C.T, Ghana , Cote Ivoire, and Kenya.