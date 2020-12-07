Georgia re-certified the state’s results in the Nov. 3 presidential election on Monday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

The recertification followed a hand recount that was triggered by an audit and a formal recount that was requested by Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, both of which upheld Biden’s victory in the state, the press release said.

In spite of the recounting and certification of Mr Biden’s victory in the November election, Mr Trump, candidate of the Republican Party, has continued to claim being rigged out in the election.

Mr Biden and the vice-president- elect, Kamala Harris, are due to be sworn in on January 20, 2021.

Prior to the coming inauguration, Mr Biden has already revealed to the public some top nominees to serve in his government.

(Reuters/NAN)