The former Liverpool and France manager, Gérard Houllier, has died aged 73, according to French media RMC sport

He had died after having a heart operation in Paris, with Liverpool paying tribute to the manager who led them to the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000.

“We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier,” read a statement on Twitter. “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard 1947-2020.”

Houllier had a long history of medical problems and had heart surgery in 2001 after falling ill while managing Liverpool against Leeds United, after a spell back in his homeland with Lyon, Houllier went on to manage Aston Villa for one season before working as a consultant for Red Bull’s football network.

“We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier, the thoughts of everyone at Liverpool football club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace Gerard Houllier 1947-2020, a statement by Liverpool on Twitter read.

A former Liverpool striker and record goalscorer Ian Rush was among the first to pay tribute.

“Devastated at the passing of Gérard Houllier, a true gentleman of the game and always put others first @LFC #RIP, he wrote on Twitter.

Michael Owen, who was part of the Liverpool side that won the treble in 2001 added: “absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier has sadly passed away, a great manager and a genuinely caring man.

Like this: Like Loading...