He said it was not legally possible to repatriate children without their mothers.

One of the female returnees had been arrested at Frankfurt Airport on suspicion of being an IS member, among other alleged crimes.

Prosecutors said the woman from the central German state of Saxony-Anhalt, was believed to have travelled to Syria at the age of 15 and joined IS.

In Finland, the foreign ministry said it had brought home six children and two mothers.

“Under the constitution, Finnish public authorities are obligated to safeguard the basic rights of the Finnish children interned in the camps insofar as this is possible, it said.