Adjeman who pastored the Kaduna branch of Winners Chapel was ordained bishop by Oyedepo and then transferred back to his home country Ghana in 2002, to head Winners Chapel there which consisted of 14 churches spread across Ghana. Adjeman later re-registered the church in his own name and seceded.

Adjeman claimed that when he was transferred back to Ghana, he met the church badly run and when authorities in Ghana called for churches to be registered as companies, he re-registered the church in his own name and excluded the names of all the Nigerian trustees without informing the Nigerian church of the new regulatory development nor asking for their assent

It was obvious Adjeman wanted financial independence from Nigeria at some point. The Ghana church had kicked against the practice of money being transferred to Nigeria as is the custom. Usually money is remitted from all branches of the world to Nigeria, to be used for projects then after, certain percentages would be returned to the branches while the headquarters keeps the rest. The Ghanaian church claimed that Winners Chapel isn’t a limited liability and should not transfer money to Nigeria only to later receive some percentages of it.

Adjeman would be later transferred to Ibadan, Oyo State but he rejected the transfer and notified church members that he was been transferred because of his refusal to remit money to Nigeria. Some members cheered Adjeman on and encouraged him to disregard the transfer. Once Adjeman refused to honor his transfer to Ibadan, he got sacked by the Nigerian headquarters. He chose to remain in Ghana where he completed his secession plan.

Following the attempt at secession, the Ghanaian Pentecostal Fellowship ordered Adjeman to vacate the Winners Chapel premises. The argument of GPF stemmed from the fact that Winners Chapel Ghana was built with seed funding from the Nigerian church and therefore it should be returned to the mother church in Nigeria.

While attempts where being made to resolve the crisis of ownership, two factions where created. The Oyedepo faction (now referred to as Winners Chapel Intl, Ghana) and the Adjeman’s faction referred to as Winners Chapel Ghana. Both factions where unaware that the battle they had just began was going to last for the next 16 years in the Ghanaian judicial system.

Once the Adjeman faction retained the church premises in 2004, the Oyedepo faction secured another space not too far away where they began worshipping as Winners Chapel International and began the process of retrieving the rightful use of the name, Winners Chapel.

As the crisis metarmophosed, the GPF equally admonished Oyedepo to settle Adjeman so he can go and start his own ministry. Oyedepo initially disagreed because according to him, it would be tantamount to a bribe. The GPF however encouraged him to see it as a way of setting up a son. To settle the problem, Adjeman made a demand that he be paid $50,000 as severance, along with the church mission house and a car.

Oyedepo vehemently opposed this but he was persuaded to see Adjeman as a son and not a rebel and that he should see the money given to Adjeman as a parting gift to a son. Oyedepo, after due consultation with church elders, was said to have agreed to approve $100,000 but without a car and a house. This didn’t go down well with Adjeman and he decided to take over the church for himself.

In 2010, Adjeman feeling remorseful visited Bishop Oyedepo. There, Oyedepo reportedly agreed to let Adjeman have all the properties but should drop the “Winners Chapel” tag from his church name which was the root of contention. Adjeman agreed to drop the name and even church properties. But Adjeman changed his mind as soon as he got back to Ghana.

In 2017, the Ghanaian court dismissed the lawsuit by Winners Chapel Intl (Oyedepo’s faction). According to the court, Winners Chapel Ghana is a registered and recognized church in Ghana as it was duly registered by Adjeman. However, properties acquired between 1996 and 2002 must be valued and half returned in cash value to Oyedepo’s faction. However judgment was not given as regards the name of the church.