Ex-President of Ghana and candidate of the national democratic congress (NDC), John Mahama, has filed a petition to challenge the presidential results of the recently concluded 2020 general elections that saw the reelection of Nana Aufo-Addo.

The petition, filed against the country’s electoral commission and incumbent president, Akufo-Addo, comes after Mahama earlier vowed to dispute the election results

According to Africanews, in the petition submitted by his lawyers, Mahama argued that the presidential results as declared by the country’s electoral commission chairperson, Jean Mensa, were flawed and did not represent the will of the people.

The NDC presidential candidate has also described the electoral commission’s verdict as fictitious, stating that the results were manufactured to favour the governing new patriotic party (NPP).

The petition, dated December 30 with writ number J1/5/2021 and titled ‘presidential election petition’ has been submitted before the supreme court of Accra.

The party’s stance has since been strongly defended by NDC supporters who have hit the streets to demand that the announcement be overturned.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the December 7 vote with 51.59 per cent, ahead of the opposition national democratic party’s (NDC) candidate, former President Mahama, who had 47.37 per cent of the votes.

The development comes against the backdrop of preparations for President Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for January 7, 2021.

