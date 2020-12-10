Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said Nigeria should learn from the “smooth conduct” of elections in Ghana.
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term after a tightly contested presidential election, the country’s electoral commission announced on Wednesday.
“Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection,” Atiku said on Twitter.
“The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.
“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthens our electoral process.”
Although the Ghanaian election was considered largely peaceful, five people were killed in election-related violence, police said on Wednesday.
The opposition party has also rejected the results and said it will appeal the electoral commission’s decision.
