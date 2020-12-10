Breaking News

Ghana Election Should Be ‘Eye-Opener’ For Nigeria – Atiku

A file photo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said Nigeria should learn from the “smooth conduct” of elections in Ghana.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term after a tightly contested presidential election, the country’s electoral commission announced on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection,” Atiku said on Twitter.

“The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Opposition Rejects Election Results

“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthens our electoral process.”

Although the Ghanaian election was considered largely peaceful, five people were killed in election-related violence, police said on Wednesday.

The opposition party has also rejected the results and said it will appeal the electoral commission’s decision.


Ghana’s Opposition Rejects Election Results

