Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has been re-elected as President for a second term, making the New Patriotic Party’s ‘4 more to do more’ dream become a reality.

This development comes following the elections which held Monday, December 7, 2020 and conducted by the country’s Electoral Commission.

According to GhanaWeb, at a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra to announce the results of the presidential poll which was a re-election push for incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared that the president has been retained.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 per cent while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366 per cent in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

At third position is Ghana Union Movement (GUM), with 105,565 representing 0.85 per cent, while Convention People’s Party (CPP) came fourth with 12,215 (0.093 per cent), followed by Ghana Freedom Party who polled 5,575, representing 0.042 per cent.

Great Consolidated Popular Party is next with 3,574 (0.02 per cent), People’s National Convention with 10,887 representing 0.083 per cent; Progressive People’s Party, 6,848 (0.052 per cent), National Democratic Party, 6,612, (0.050 per cent) and taking the last position is Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, 9,703 (0.074 per cent).

While the polls were largely peaceful, the police said five people were reportedly killed in election-related violence, giving a different view to the country which has always been hailed for its stable democracy.

Ghana has had seven peaceful transitions of power since the return of democracy more than 30 years ago, and post-electoral grievances have always been pursued through the courts.

