John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana who partook in Monday’s polls and lost to Nana Akufo-Addo, has kicked against the result which he describes as “fictionalised and flawed.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) declared the incumbent President, Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winner of the presidential polls with 6,730,587 votes (51.302%) while Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,213,182 votes (47.359%.)

Mahama, speaking at a press conference on Thursday night, alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) and government manipulated the results, while also noting that as a strong believer of democracy, he stepped when he lost in 2016.

Mahama said there was no doubt that “Ghanaians from every region of this great nation of ours, voted for change, and we did so in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.”

“I conceded, stepped aside and set in motion a peaceful transfer of power – because I understood that it was the will of the people.

“And if we are to progress as a nation, if we are to live up to the inheritance of our history, one for which people have paid the ultimate price – that sacred verdict of the people must be respected,” he added.

While stressing that his party won the election, he said there was a deliberate plan to manipulate and predetermine the results in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

Mahama said:

“No amount of trickery, sleight of hand, or obfuscation will erase that reality,” he said, adding that the government has been using the military as an intimidating measure to reverse the results.

“We request of the international community to remain engaged in what is happening in Ghana and to take careful note of the current threat that is being waged to our democracy, our freedom, and our way of life.”

