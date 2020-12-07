There are 12 presidential candidates and 914 parliamentary hopefuls on the ballot and voting will be done in 38,622 polling stations across the 16 regions.

Millions of Ghanaians will go to the polls on Monday to elect their president and 275 members of parliament.

The election is the eighth consecutive election since the country returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

The presidential candidates include the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party; John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress; Christian Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement; Ivor Greenstreet, Convention People’s Party; Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party; and Henry Lartey, Great Consolidated Popular Party.

The rest are Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress; Percival Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana; David Apasera, People’s National Convention; Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Progressive People’s Party; Nana Agyeman-Rawlings, National Democratic Party; and Alfred Walker, an independent candidate.

But the two front runners remain President Akufo-Addo and former president Mahama. The two candidates had also squared up four years ago when the latter was the incumbent president.

Ahead of the election, security agencies embarked on a show of force across major cities in the capital.

During his nationwide address on Sunday night, Mr Akufo-Addo emphasised that “improper behaviour by any citizen, no matter the colour of the party, will not be tolerated.”

On Monday, voting is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The Ghana Electoral Commission promised to announce the winner of the presidential election within 24 hours of the close of voting.

PREMIUM TIMES is in Accra to provide live coverage of the election.