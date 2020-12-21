Our Reporter

Ghana came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and win the WAFU B U-20 Championship trophy at the Stade Charles De Gaulles in Porto Novo on Sunday.

Set-piece specialist Percious Boah was the Black Satellites hero, as he set up a goal before firing the winner from a freekick to hand his country the title in the Benin capital.

It was his second freekick goal of the tournament that also serves as the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 qualifiers.

Despite the victory of the Ghanaians, Burkina Faso midfielder Botue swept all the individual awards as he was named the Best Player of the Tournament and added the Top Scorer Award for scoring three goals in the tournament.

The two teams will represent WAFU B at the Total U-10 AFCON in Mauritania next February, and hope to excel at the tournament that will witness some of the best U20 sides from the continent.