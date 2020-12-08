Lydia Alhassan, a Ghanaian politician, has defeated John Dumelo, an actor-turned-politician, to retain her seat as representative of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency at the country’s parliament.

Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 39,851 out of the 77,604 total votes to defeat the movie star cum entrepreneur who had 37,778 votes.

Gifty Botchway of the People’s National Congress (PNC) came third at the polls with 160 votes while Richard Amegatse, an independent candidate, snagged 108 votes to emerge fourth, The Cable is reporting.

Dumelo, who contested on the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took many by surprise when he indicated interest in the election.

Shortly after the election results were announced, Alhassan had taken to her Twitter page to appreciate God as well as those who supported her at the polls.

“Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31,” she wrote.

Before the results were announced, the actor turned politician had, in the early hours of Tuesday, predicted that he would win the election — at about the same time when counting wrapped up at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Collation Centre in Accra.

“We are still waiting for the Electoral commission to declare the final results. By the projection, I am in pole position to win when all the results are verified by the EC,” he wrote on Twitter.

John Dumelo who is also an entrepreneur with a clothing line (J.Melo) and agriculturist, showed interest in politics when during the National Democratic Congress (Ghana) NDC Party’s Campaign in 2016, he campaigned vigorously for the party. He was appreciated for his engagement and patriotism to the party, by being appointed by the former president of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mahama now a presidential contestant in the ongoing elections, to serve his Party as a Director of Operations for pro-NDC youth group for NDC

In 2019, he picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate, won the primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections but unfortunately lost to the incumbent.