A file photo of former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

The funeral of the recently passed Ghanaian President, Jerry John Rawlings, is scheduled to be held on 23rd December 2020.

The family of former President Rawlings has disclosed the funeral date of the country’s longest-serving head of state.

James Victor Gbeho, Head of Funeral Planning Committee in a press release, Monday said the family in consultation with the government have agreed on December 23, for the funeral.

The funeral rites for the 73-year-old will come off at Independence Square in Accra.

The statement said, “The family is working in conjunction with the government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.”

Individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of Jerry John Rawlings have been directed to email their tributes to [email protected]

The statesman died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died three weeks after burying his 101-year-old mother, Victoria Agbotui.

