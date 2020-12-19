Osagie Otabor, Akure

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl (names withheld) has been paraded by men of the Ondo State Police Command for killing her step brother.

The suspect was said to have thrown her step brother inside a well because their father showed much love for him.

She was said to have lied that the boy was kidnapped. The incident happened at Owode, behind Central Mosque, Akure.

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the girl threw the baby identified as Usman Abubakar into the well out of annoyance that he got more care from their father.

Salami said the girl later confessed that her brother was inside the well.

He said the baby’s corpse was later recovered from the well.