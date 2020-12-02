In an attempt to test the potency of a native bulletproof charm, a girl has shot her middle-aged lover to death in Calabar. It was gathered that after taking the charm, he ordered his girlfriend to pull the trigger to see if it works

Vanguard reports that the victim simply identified as ‘Email’ was both a cultist and drug peddler who specialized in the sale of Indian hemp.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at his residence at Nelson Mandela street, Calabar South, opposite the Assemblies of God Church.

A family source said that her sister, Blessing, was a friend to the deceased “email” as they having been dating.

The source said that at about 11:00 am on Tuesday, the sister passed by the compound of the deceased who was with his group of friends after they had taken local concoctions including native charms against guns and bullet shots.

“After the group of friends had taken the concoctions they started testing the efficacy of the anti-gun charms among themselves.

“Others had tested and it proved effective but the deceased chose to ask the girlfriend to use the gun and shoot him to test the efficacy of the charm on himself, unfortunately, the gunshot from the girl penetrated and he slumped and died instantly and there was chaos,” the source told the reporter.

The deceased’s friends got angry with the girl after the incident and pounced on her with matchets and other rough weapons that left her in deep cuts and bruises on her body before the police rescued her.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River State, DSP Irene Ugbo, has since confirmed the incident, adding that the girl is currently receiving treatment at the police clinic.

