Founder of Winning Power Ministries International Apostle Kenneth Chukwuemeka has urged Nigerians to give to the poor at Yultedie.

Chukwuemeka, who is also the director of Stop Hurting People’s Foundation (SHPF), spoke when his foundation gave food items, clothes and nose masks to over 1,000 residents of Wasimi Community at Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The cleric admonished the children to imbibe the culture of giving at young age.

He said: “You are more privileged than I was while I was growing up, and if I could get to where God has taken me to, then the sky is the beginning. Giving is the virtue that I want you to hold on to, be ready to give no matter how little, giving never fails, it is the way to the top.

Councillor of Wasimi Gbenga Adedeji urged other Nigerians to emulate such philanthropic act.