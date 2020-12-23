Our Reporter

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr. Olusegun Onilude, has urged political leaders to give women significant roles in the administration of the country.

He spoke on Tuesday at the second edition of the Badagry Women Symposium tagged: “Women: Beyond Today”.

It was organised by the Department of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), at the Badagry Town Hall, Lagos.

Onilude said women constituted a larger percentage of the voters and the population, “hence they should be given roles in the administration of Nigeria.”

In her lecture, the Provost of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, Prof. Idowu Abidemi Bilikis, enjoined the political class to stop discrimination against women in politics. The local government Supervisor for WAPA, Mrs. Risikat Hassan, urged women to emulate the virtues of the eight distinguished award recipients at the event, who have contributed to the socio-economic and political development of the local government.