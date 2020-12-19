GLB Mercedes-Benz

By Theodore Opara

APART from improved vehicle sales, so much has been happening in the Mercedes-Benz family lately.

The leading German luxury carmaker is savouring gains of renaming most of its model line-up which came with increased sales in all the model line-ups.

But the big news at the moment is that Mercedes-Benz has added the GLB to its compact SUV model range. The GLB is the SUV model of the Mercedes Benz B-Class and it comes with an array of exciting features that are difficult to resist.

The all-new GLB is the eight model in the Mercedes-Benz compact class which recently joined the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, GLA, A-Class saloon, CLA Shooting Brake and long-wheelbase A-Class saloon.

The introduction of the new GLB, which recently arrived Weststar Associates Ltd, showroom, Mercedes-Benz Authorised General distributor in Nigeria has widened the choice of Mercedes-Benz vehicles available in Nigeria.

Welcoming the arrival of the newborn Mercedes compact SUV, Mr. Mirko Plath, Managing Director/CEO, Weststar Associates said: “We are proud to introduce this new addition in the Mercedes-Benz family to this market.

“The new GLB caters to the growing demographic which we have also identified here in Nigeria. We strongly believe that our customers will embrace the new product as they have with our better-known products.”

He disclosed that the GLB is available in all Weststar Associates dealerships nationwide with adequate after sales backup.

The GLB comes with powerful four-cylinder powerful engines. The new GLB places its trust in the four-cylinder petrol engines which have been completely updated to relaunch the compact model series.

In comparison to the previous generation, they are characterised by significantly increased power and torque.

The GLB 200 uses a 1.6 litres M282 petrol engine with an output of 163hp (120kw) and a peak torque of 250 nm; while the GLB 250 4MATIC uses a 2.0-litre M260 petrol engine with an output of 224hp (165kw) and a peak torque of 350 nm.

The GLB 200 and the GLB 250 4MATIC engines are paired with the 7G-DCT and 8G-DCT automatic transmission systems respectively. The GLB is also equipped with the permanent all-wheel system 4MATIC, with fully variable torque distribution.

This sporty all-wheel-drive configuration allows the driver to use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to influence the characteristics of 4MATIC.

Built to the highest luxury quality, the latest driving assist systems from the S-Class are also onboard the new GLB. Thanks to improved camera and radar systems, the GLB is able to see up to 500 meters ahead and drive in the semi-automated mode in certain situations.

This includes, for example, the convenient speed adjustment ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts carried out by Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC.

The Active Lane Change Assist also features as a new function of the Active Steering Assist in the GLB, and if the Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC is additionally on board, it is included with the extended automatic restart function on motorways.

The exterior design of the new GLB comes with great off-road appeal with its front apron with a visual skid plate that emphasizes the GLB’s unmistakable SUV character.

The radiator grille comes with a double louvre finished in chrome inserts and there is the option of a diamond radiator grille with pins in chrome for the AMG line.

Another highlight on the front end is the headlamps which come with the MULTIBEAM LED lighting technology. The side view comes with recognizable features like a raised roof railing in chrome finish, 17 – 20-inch light-alloy wheels, door panels and wheel arches (claddings).

The rear-view features two-piece tail lamps with the reflectors relocated to the bumper, a chrome plated loading sill protector and visible tail pipe trim elements that complement the overall design of the vehicle.

Sporting a high-quality design, the interior of the all-new GLB stands out with several comfort and luxury features. From fully digital displays to an off-road character, the GLB’s interior is interpreted in a young way.

The dashboard wears a technical, avant-garde look, with the Widescreen Cockpit free-standing, positioned on the lower part of the dashboard, while the air-conditioning control panel wears an analogue-look with buttons in an aluminum finish.

Other standout features include; three different seat variants that offer good ergonomics and a high level of comfort, ambient lightening provided exclusively by energy-saving LEDs and a center console that comes with a stowage compartment that houses a cup holder, a 12 V socket and a USB port.

The GLB impresses with plenty of space combined with compact dimensions, at 2829 mm the GLB has the longest wheelbase of the current compact-class generation from Mercedes-Benz.

The headroom in the first seat row is 1069 mm – an optimum in this segment. At 967 mm, the effective legroom in the rear of the five-seater is at an especially comfortable level.

The GLB is equipped with MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), the system features as standard two 7-inch displays (optionally: 2 x 10.25-inch), a sports steering wheel with Touch Control buttons on the left and right, a USB port (Type C) and Bluetooth® connection for telephony and audio sources.

