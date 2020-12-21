Globacom has eased the process of linking their telephone numbers with the National Identification Number (NIN) as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for subscribers

The company disclosed at the weekend that subscribers could easily link their SIMs with NIN on their phones via a shortcode without visiting Gloworld outlets.

“All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN First Name and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109”, Globacom stated.

It explained that the measure was intended to make it easy and seamless for subscribers on its network to comply with the new directive by NCC and as part of its commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted access to its services.

Globacom also said that customers who do not have their NIN but have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) could dial *346# to retrieve it. It also advised customers without a NIN to visit a NIN enrollment centres to get one.