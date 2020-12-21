Kelvin Osa Okunbor

THE global freight forwarding market is expected to rebound in the years ahead, according to industry analyst Transport Intelligence (Ti).

The optimism on global freight forwarding aligns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised outlook for 2021, which predicted that global trade will reach pre-COVID-19 levels next year.

Ti believes that the underlying GDP and trade growth dynamics bode well for a swift recovery in the freight forwarding sector.

“From 2010-2019, trade grew 1.1 times faster than GDP. In previous decades, this multiple had been higher, but the globalisation trend has since slowed

Over 2021-2024, the IMF expects this multiplier to be 1.2, buoyed by a strong recovery in trade in 2021,” said Ti.

Container shipping alliances, reports indicate are working together and cutting capacity to keep rates at high levels.

“This trend, although likely not to the same extent, could continue in the years ahead, pushing some shippers to consider other modal options, such as rail or sea-air,” Ti added.