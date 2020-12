Here is a selection of the week’s powerful photos from across the world:

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ali Abu Alia in the village of Mughayir near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on December 5, 2020. – The Palestinian teenager was killed in clashes with the Israeli army on the sidelines of a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI)

Members of the French Brigade of repression of violent action BRAV police are surrounded by a fire during a demonstration for ‘social rights’ and against the ‘global security’ draft law, which Article 24 would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their ‘physical or psychological integrity’, in Paris, on December 5, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

An Ethiopian man, who fled Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict as a refugee, watches the rising Moon on top of a hill at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 1, 2020.(Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA)

Ethiopians, who fled Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict as refugees, wait for food distribution in front of a warehouse at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 1, 2020. – More than 45,000 people have escaped from northern Ethiopia since November 4, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered military operations against leaders of Tigray’s ruling party in response to its alleged attacks on federal army camps. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA )

Street medics tend to Syrian freelance photographer Ameer al-Halbi who was injured during clashes in a demonstration against the ‘global security’ draft law, which Article 24 would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their ‘physical or psychological integrity’, in Paris, on November 28, 2020. (Photo by Gabrielle Cézard)

Kids bathe next to a destroyed house in Haulover, a community 41 km south of Bilwi, in the Northern Caribbean Autonomous Region, Nicaragua, on November 28, 2020, days after the passage of Hurricane Iota. (Photo by Inti OCON )

Mourners attend the funeral of 43 farm workers in Zabarmari on November 29, 2020 after they were killed by Boko Haram in rice fields near the village of Koshobe on November 28, 2020. (Photo by Audu Marte )

US President-elect Joe Biden(C) wears a boot after he twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, as he departs after an event at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 1, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

A four-year-old Ethiopian girl who fled the Tigray conflict as a refugee is measured at a malnutrition center at Village Eight transit centre near the Ethiopian border in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 2, 2020. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA)