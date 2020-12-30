The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has cautioned that crypto-assets carry risks that retail investors may not fully understand, increasing the chance of losses on investments in these assets.

IOSCO is the global body securities regulators and its members regulate more than 95 per cent of the world’s securities markets in 129 jurisdictions. Nigeria is a signatory to IOSCO and a member of IOSCO board.

The global securities regulatory body has published a report that seeks to help regulators inform retail investors about the risks and characteristics of crypto-assets.

The IOSCO report entitled: ‘Investor education on crypto-assets’ identifies an array of possible risks to investors, including such things as lack of market liquidity, volatility, partial or total loss of the invested amount, insufficient information disclosure and fraud.

The report describes methods that regulators can use to provide educational material to retail investors on the risks of investing in crypto-assets and offers four areas of guidance. These include developing educational content about crypto-assets, informing the public about unlicensed or fraudulent firms, using a various communication channels to inform investors and forming partnerships to develop and disseminate educational materials.

According to the global body, in recent years, IOSCO members have expressed concerns about the use of crypto-assets in areas ranging from trading, custody, clearing and settlement.

accounting, valuation, intermediation and investment funds. In response, the IOSCO board identified crypto-assets as one of its top work priorities for 2019 and 2020.

In January 2018, IOSCO issued a statement on concerns related to Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), noting the risks associated with ICOs, particularly regarding parties that target retail investors through online distribution channels, often from outside the investors’ home jurisdiction. Crypto-assets distributed in an ICO are highly risky investments and vulnerable to abuse and fraud.

In 2019, as the first step in developing the educational material, IOSCO´s Committee 8 on Retail Investors conducted a fact-finding survey of its members regarding crypto-assets. IOSCO acknowledges that not all of the report´s material or educational approaches may be appropriate for all member jurisdictions or consistent with all members’ legal and regulatory frameworks. Instead, it recommends that members adopt the material and educational approaches best suited to their respective jurisdictions.

IOSCO aims through its permanent structures to cooperate in developing, implementing and promoting internationally recognized and consistent standards of regulation, oversight and enforcement in order to protect investors, maintain fair, efficient and transparent markets, and seek to address systemic risks.

The body also seeks to enhance investor protection and promote investor confidence in the integrity of securities markets, through strengthened information exchange and cooperation in enforcement against misconduct and in supervision of markets and market intermediaries.

IOSCO also promotes exchange of information at both global and regional levels on their respective experiences in order to assist the development of markets, strengthen market infrastructure and implement appropriate regulation.