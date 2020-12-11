Our Reporter

MD and CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene, will host guests and awardees to a spectacular evening of fun glitz at the 7th GMYT African humanitarian award and fashion show today.

The award, which holds at Eventistry Lekki Phase One Lagos, recognises and celebrates organisations and individuals that have contributed positively to societal transformation and have also created a huge impact in people’s lives.

It is also aimed at celebrating young fashion entrepreneurs that are part of the prestigious GMYT fashion academy.

MD and CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene

Oghene said: “It is important we reward our students who have shown resilience and tremendous improvement in one area or another.”

“These awards will be conferred on them alongside other great organisations and personalities to encourage humanitarians like myself and celebrate us. It is about creating a legacy.”

The theme of the 7th edition is ‘The Untamed”.

It will feature a spectacular fashion collection showcase from students of the academy, as Oghene notes “for the fashion show, we are letting the students fly with creativity.

“So expect to see Avant-gard styles and vibrant colours on the runway, from light pink to lemon yellow, they will be playing with a lot of colours. It will be an amazing fashion show, better than last year and it gets better every year.”

Apart from the fashion show, guests will be treated to some classy musical performances, comedy and other side attractions.