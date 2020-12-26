By Bashir Bello

General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Usman Mohammed has commissioned newly renovated blocks of classes at Army Day Secondary School (Boys), Command Children School and a 200 capacity sporting hall at the Bukavu barracks Kano to aid learning of children in the barracks and neighbouring communities.

The projects were carried out by the Commander, 3 Brigade Kano, Brig-Gen Bamidele Alabi through the special intervention of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Yusuf Buratai.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the GOC, Maj. Gen. Mohammed said the facilities were constructed to provide a conducive atmosphere and boost the performance of the children towards attaining their educational pursuit.

Mohammed said the project was aimed at providing the students with quality education to become responsible and future leaders while the construction of the new sporting facility was aimed at ensuring that the soldiers remain fit always.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC 1 Division, however, called on both the students and the soldiers to make proper use of the facilities to achieve the set objectives.

