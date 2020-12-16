One thing that strikes any visitor is how impeccably clean Godfrey Okoye University is. As you take a walk around the campuses (Thinker’s Corner and Ugwuomu Nike), you cannot but wonder how a university filled with over 3000 students can be so clean and Garden of Eden-like. There is a captivating setting of serenity, beauty and fantastic landscaping, giving you a feeling of being in paradise. Every nook and cranny of the university is just incredibly clean. No waste on the ground or floor. No peels of fruit. No pure water sachet. No broken bottles. Nothing in the wrong place. Here you really feel the truth of the saying: cleanliness is next to godliness.

One remark that has been consistent in all accreditation visits by the NUC and other supervisory bodies is the cleanliness and beauty of Godfrey Okoye University. Visitors have never stopped to admire our landscaping, use of space, management of wastes and countless cleaners armed with brooms and baskets, hunting for anything dropped unwittingly on the ground or floor. At the main campus of the university one has the feeling that cleanliness is like a credo of the university. Here the incandescently beautiful landscape, interlaced with green vegetation and rare tropical trees, accentuates cleanliness and raises it to a pitch unimaginable in a Nigerian university. You have a feeling at the main campus of Godfrey Okoye University that life in Nigeria can be beautiful, serene and relaxing.

What the vice chancellor and founder of Godfrey Okoye University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke, an honorary citizen of Mitterkirchen in Austria, has done over the years at Godfrey Okoye University is to recreate his Austrian home in Nigeria. The Austrian sense of beauty, cleanliness and serenity has indeed been recreated in Godfrey Okoye University.

Interestingly students and staff of the university have so accepted and imbibed this culture of cleanliness that you wonder whether they are really from Nigeria. Here in Godfrey Okoye University we are educating a different generation of Nigerians who will not only transform their country but make it a cynosure in Africa.

Godfrey Okoye University is indeed a leading private university in all ramifications. Its culture of cleanliness has really won the hearts of many admirers, especially in Europe and America. This explains why so many European-and American-sponsored projects are springing up like mushrooms at the main campus of Godfrey Okoye University.

