Gombe State Governor, Mohammed Yahaya, has expressed grief over the demise of Sen. Sa’idu Kumo in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja at 71 years of age.

Yahaya, in a statement signed by his media aide, Uba Misilli. described the late the Garkuwan Gombe as a distinguished gentleman, astute politician, respected statesman and patriot who contributed immensely to the development of Gombe and Nigeria in general.

He urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the deceased left behind impressive track records of hard work, dedication and selfless service.

The governor prayed God to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds.

