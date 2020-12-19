By Sola Shittu, Gombe

Gombe State Government on Friday raised alarm over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state with 22 cases confirmed out of 23 tested in just one local government area of the state.

There are also indications that quite a number of prominent persons’ death in the state in the past four weeks were due to the second wave of COVID-19 which further heightened the fears of the government on the way the virus is spreading.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassa Jatau, while addressing journalists in his office as the head of the new COVID-19 management committee, urged the people of the state to comply with all the COVID-19 rules, especially during the Yuletide period.

Commissioner for health, Dr. Ahmad Gana, who announced the confirmation of 22 out of 23 tested cases in a local government while addressing journalists in Gombe, said the situation is worrisome.

“It is high time we woke up to the global virus called COVID-19; it is ravaging the world, don’t doubt this.

“Out of 23 active cases that we suspected and picked, 22 are confirmed positive. Since then, we have seen a massive rise from single digit, to double digit. If adequate measures are not taken, we may move to triple digits. The trend is different from previously,” he said.

He linked the rising unfortunate cases to the EndSARS protests saying “before the EndSARS protest, Coronavirus cases were almost not there; it has gone but the unnecessary groupings and abuse of social gathering saw it increasing from single digit to double digit.”

The Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, urged both religious and traditional rulers to support the strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols.

“The state has recorded a lot of deaths, some of them died as a result of COVID-19; so it is not a joke,” he said.