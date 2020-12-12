Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family and the management of Leadership Newspapers on the passing of the founder and chairman of the Leadership Media Group, Sam Nda- Isaiah, who died on Friday.

Mr Jonathan, in a condolence message to the family, described the late Mr Nda-Isaiah as an erudite journalist and columnist, who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity.

He also noted that the late publisher was deeply committed to the public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of our nation.

The former President said: “I commiserate with the Nda- Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers on the demise of Sam Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Sam Nda- Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher who deployed his creativity and platforms to promote the peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

“As a politician, publisher and entrepreneur, he was a man of deep commitment to solving many of the challenges within our country.

“He will be missed by many members of our society, for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and for his patriotism.

“I pray for consolation for members of his family and all affected by his death to take solace in the fact the late journalist lived an impactful life of service and he was an inspiration to many especially those within the media.”

The International Press Institute (IPI) also said it “received with disbelief and shock, news of the death of Mr. Sam Nda- Isaiah, Publisher of the Leadership Newspapers and Patron of IPI.

“We mourn Mr Nda-Isaiah’s death at a time his services are still needed in the media industry and in the nation.

“We offer our condolences to the family of our departed colleague, to the staff and management of Leadership Newspaper and to the entire media community.

“May God Almighty accept the soul of Mr Nda-Isaiah and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

In the same vein, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, mourned the passing of the Publisher, describing as remarkable, his dexterity and strides in journalism and nation-building.

The governor, in a statement, noted that Mr Nda-Isaiah served Nigeria as a committed patriot and contributed immensely to national development while he lived.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah. He was a committed journalist who explored several opportunities to contribute to nation-building. His commitment to progress and advancement would be greatly missed.”

The governor added that the late publisher was a firm believer in the Nigerian project, noting that his fervent zeal to drive change would not be forgotten.

He prayed for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.