Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has told women in the state that being married was not a special qualification in womanhood.

Ayade said this on Wednesday during the one-kilometre walk in Calabar to commemorate the 2020 “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)” with the theme, “Orange the World: Leave No One Behind, End Violence against Women and Girls”.

The 16 Days of Activism is an annual event organised between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 to raise awareness on GBV and harmful practices against women and girls in the state and this year’s walk took place from Cultural Centre Calabar to the premises of the state Ministry of Women Affairs.

Governor Ayade who was represented by Ms. Tina Agbor, the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) said:

“Because society has told you that for you to be a complete woman, you have to be married, many women are holding on to very wrong and abusive relationships.

“As a woman, you must add value to yourself for the men to respect you because when you reduce yourself to nothing, the men will kick you around.

“As a girl in the university, study hard and no one will take advantage of you because they know that you are worth your onions.

“Some of the university girls that say they were sexually molested are dullards who visit lecturers privately to beg for marks.”

Ayade said while society was now preaching against GBV, women must refuse to be put down, adding that they could only be their own limitations.

Similarly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Ann Awa, Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Cross River Chapter, while giving her remark said the state needed a well-equipped one-stop-shop where survivors of GBV could get adequate help.

She, therefore, called on the state government to domesticate the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act, adding that the life of a woman was more important than the ring on her finger.

