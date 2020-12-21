Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has ordered an investigation into the alleged maltreatment and abuse of a student in a Deeper Life School in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo entitled, “Akwa Ibom State Government Orders investigation into Deeper life School Abuse”.

Ememobong noted that the state government was concerned over the complaints by the parent of the alleged abused student which is currently trending on the social and traditional media.

He stressed that the state government was committed to the protection of all children within its jurisdiction.

“The complaints gleaned from social and traditional media, related to the maltreatment and abuse of their child, which occurred at the said school.

“Consequently, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has directed the Commissioner for Education to immediately investigate these complaints and take necessary action.

“The State Government is committed to the protection of children wherever they may be within its jurisdiction”, Ememobong stressed.

