American educational institution, East Carolina University, according to new findings, has denied appointing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a visiting professor.

Earlier in the week, news flooded the media that the foreign university had appointed the Kano state governor as a visiting full professor of e-governance and international affairs, a disclosure that was made by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar.

According to the spokesman, Ganduje’s appointment was contained in a letter sent to him by the school dated November 30 where he was said to have been selected for his “accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.”

The purported letter added, “You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large. We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria, Fellow National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria, and your investment in Human Capital Development”.

However, recent developments have seen the university denying giving Ganduje an appointment, adding that the letter the governor got from a member of its faculty was unauthorised by the appropriate officials.

Even though the University admitted that Mr Mbarika was its faculty member, they say he had no authority to make such appointment.

This development came after Nigerian media house, Premium Times sent a mail to the University to confirm if Ganduje was appointed despite being caught on video accepting a bribe in foreign currency in 2018.

The University shared with the publication a new letter sent to Mr. Ganduje which was signed by its Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, B. Grant Hayes.

The letter partly reads:

“It has been brought to my attention that you received a letter from a faculty member dated November 30, 2020, that appeared to offer an unpaid appointment in the “International Center for IT and Development” at East Carolina University College of Business.

“I must inform you that the letter you received from Dr Victor Mbarika, on November 30, 2020, does not convey an authorized offer of appointment or establish any position of scholar or professor at East Carolina University (“ECU”). Only the Chancellor, myself, or another official identified in ECU’s published statement on Delegation of Contracting Authority for the Division of Academic Affairs may authorize or sign appointment letters under which faculty are employed. Dr Mbarika is not such an official.”

This development, therefore, puts to rest news of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje being a visiting professor to the ECU.

