Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere.

According to Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government who made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, the suspension takes immediate effect.

Ezem said the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, will assume the Chief of Staff position until further notice.

Even though no reason was given for the suspension of his chief of staff, it may not be unconnected to the viral video of Agbazuere spraying naira notes on controversial clergy man, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere more popularly known as Odumeje or the ‘Indaboski’.

Last Wednesday when Ikpeazu approved payment of Consolidated Health Salary Scheme (CONHESS) for local government workers, Agbazuere signed the statement. He said the state government will pay workers by hand to checkmate debilitating and illicit sharp practices.

Earlier today, a video of Agbazuere spraying naira notes on Odumeje trended on social media. In the video shared on Twitter by a twitter user @Enwagboso, Agbazuere is seen spraying naira notes on a dancing Odumeje.

The video which was shot in Agbazuere’s office was obviously during office hours when the business of governing Abia State should have been of utmost importance.

Expectedly, some Nigerians expressed their reservations about the 27-second clip, calling on Ikpeazu to sanction Agbazuere. While some based their complaints on financial waste, others based their complaints on disregard for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulation against spraying or stepping on the naira.

Odumeje who is the Spiritual Director of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center, alias Land of Freedom in Onitsha, Anambra state, is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and most controversial clergy men in Nigeria today, known known for entertaining the spraying of the naira notes on the altar of his church.

