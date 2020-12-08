… says farms, highways tops list

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has advised monarchs in the state to be more conscious of the security situations in their domain and report any suspicious activity to relevant security agencies.

He urged them to be wary of visitors with a questionable character before they cause havoc in their domain. Ishaku spoke Monday in Jalingo, the state capital when a delegation from Gassol local government area led by the Chief of Mutum- Biyu, Alhaji Sani Duna visited him at the government house.

He explained that the alarming rate of insecurity in the North-East and other parts of the country calls for sober reflection, especially for government and the traditional institutions.

He then urged monarchs in the state to join hands with his administration to restore decorum and prevalent peace in the state.

He noted that his government is currently tackling the challenge of insecurity with great zeal and determination to make farming and traveling in all parts of the state safe.

The governor, who was also pleased with the visit of the delegation from Gassol, told them to protect government properties in their area from being destroyed.

The Chief of Mutum-Biyu, Alhaji Sani Duna, who spoke earlier, acknowledged the goodwill of the state government in his domain and pledged the continuous support of his people to all programs and policies of the present administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria