Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reconciled Benue State Channel’s reporter, Pius Angbo who battered his wife, Doctor Mrs. Ifeyinwa Angbo.

Governor Ortom who met with the couple today, counselled them to always settle their differences amicably and shun the temptation of engaging in violence.

He stated that as a young couple with great potentials, the husband being a versatile journalist and the wife a medical doctor, there was the need for them to foster a strong union to serve as models to others.

Pius Angbo said he had apologised to his wife over the assault on her, stressing that he also sought the forgiveness of the entire women folk and would make amends going forward.

On her part, Dr Angbo said she had accepted her husband’s apology and forgiven him, saying their children are still tender and they needed prayers to grow stronger in love and nurture their kids to maturity, IdomaVoice reported.

She appreciated Governor Ortom for taking time out of his very tight schedule to make peace between them, saying the Governor’s intervention was fatherly and a demonstration of love for them.

Yesterday, a video of a battered Dr Ifeyinwa had gone viral. The medical doctor revealed that she has been married to her husband for six years and share four kids together, including an infant birthed by caesarian section four weeks ago.

In the roughly two minute video shared online, with a bruised bloody face, Dr Ifeyinwa said she has had to struggle with Angbo’s infidelity since they got married and that she got this last beating after she cautioned him to spend wisely seeing that they now have four kids to train. She also accused him of sitting on her incision and trying to strangle her while the kids watched and cried.

“Just because I told him to spend wisely and not spend on women recklessly considering that we have four children and these children need to be trained, that is why I got this beating. He tried to strangle me and all that; sat on my incision. The children were crying.”

In response to the allegation against its staff, the television station, in a tweet on its official Twitter handle had said, “Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general. The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

