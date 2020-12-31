Following the retirement of Justice Suleiman Dikko who clocked the 65 years, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has appointed Justice Aisha Bashir as Acting Chief Judge (CJ).

Sule announced Justice Bashir’s appointment Thursday, at a valedictory court session in honour of the retired CJ.

While wishing the retired CJ well, the governor pledged to continue to prioritise support to the judiciary.

Justice Dikko, while recounting his experience from private up to his appointment as CJ in 2013, confessed that the journey was not easy as he hardly had time for his family, friends and other associates.

The retired CJ said as a Judge, he sometimes passed judgments that were difficult, but he needed to do it because that was what was required of him as a Judge.

The retired judge who thanked the governor for his support so far appealed to him to build permanent complexes for the Customary and Sharia Courts who have been operating from rented facilities for the past 24 years.

Aisha Bashir, who is now the first female CJ since the creation of the state in 1996, congratulated the retired CJ for his successful service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Justice Bashir also appealed to the governor to increase the monthly subvention of the state judiciary, to enable it to address its numerous challenges, assuring that she would discharge her duties in accordance with the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the valedictory session was attended by NBA members, Justices of High Courts, Magistrates, as well as the Chief Justices of neighbouring Benue and Plateau states.

