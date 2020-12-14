Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has notified the State House of Assembly that he is travelling to the United States of America (USA) for medical check-up from Dec. 13 to Dec. 29.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday while reading the Governor’s letter to the house, tittled, “Notification to Travel to the United States of America.”

The letter reads: ” I wish to inform the Rt. Hon speaker that, I shall be travelling to the United States of America for medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday 29th Dec. 2020.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the Deputy Governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return,” the governor said.

