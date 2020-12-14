Breaking News

Gov. Sule travels abroad for medical check-up

By
0
gov.-sule-travels-abroad-for-medical-check-up
Views: Visits 6

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has notified the State House of Assembly that he is travelling to the United States of America (USA) for medical check-up from Dec. 13 to Dec. 29.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday while reading the Governor’s letter to the house, tittled, “Notification to Travel to the United States of America.”

The letter reads: ” I wish to inform the Rt. Hon speaker that, I shall be travelling to the United States of America for medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday 29th Dec. 2020.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the Deputy Governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return,” the governor said.





No comments yet

Severe sanctions await unprofessional conduct by Lawyers – CJN

Previous article

Psychologists examine ‘I can kill you, nothing will happen’ remarks by Nigerian security officials

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News